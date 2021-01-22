Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,918. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
