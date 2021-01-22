Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FLC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.