Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE FLC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.