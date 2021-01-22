Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

FLC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.