Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
FLC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
