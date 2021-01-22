Flash Price Hits $0.0046 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $4.10 million and $2,676.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

