Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Down 0.7%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

