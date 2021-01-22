FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $511,266.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,598,571 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

