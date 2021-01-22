FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

