FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.03. 16,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 13,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter.

