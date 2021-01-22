FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 72 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.