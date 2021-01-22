FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 29,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 8,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

