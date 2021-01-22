FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Down 0%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.34. 4,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter.

