Flit Token Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flit Token has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $603.70 and $3,035.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,192.38 or 1.00060352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00026841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00025465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.