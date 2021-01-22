FLO (FLO) Price Down 0.1% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $32,172.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

