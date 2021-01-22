Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 57.7% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $5,418.60 and $63.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00574840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.33 or 0.04151564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.