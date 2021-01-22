Fluent Financial LLC Buys 399 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.16. 975,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.