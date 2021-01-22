Fluent Financial LLC Buys 5,846 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. 4,540,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

