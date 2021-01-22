Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,682. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

