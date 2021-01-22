Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.42. 21,119,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $327.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average of $297.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

