Fluent Financial LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 24,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,609,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.