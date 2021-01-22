Fluent Financial LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Phillips 66 makes up 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 2,103,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,562. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

