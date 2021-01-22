Fluent Financial LLC Invests $4.55 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 2.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 281,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.