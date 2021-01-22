Fluent Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

