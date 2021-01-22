Fluent Financial LLC Sells 981 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 3.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

