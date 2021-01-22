Fluent Financial LLC Takes $4.10 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 120,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. 2,242,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,882. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.