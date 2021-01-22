Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,250. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.