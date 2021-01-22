Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,646,000 after acquiring an additional 281,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 2,130,892 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 438,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. 787,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

