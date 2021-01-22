Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,613. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $136.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $123.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.