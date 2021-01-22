Fluent Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,853 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 835,713 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 5,520,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,676. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

