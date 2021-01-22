Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $7.45. Fluidigm shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 253,999 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $501.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Fluidigm by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 542,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

