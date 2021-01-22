FLUX (FLUX) Price Up 7.7% This Week

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $105,379.66 and approximately $960.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLUX has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 247,137 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

