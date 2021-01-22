FLUX Tops 1-Day Volume of $897.00 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. FLUX has a total market cap of $103,386.24 and $897.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLUX has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One FLUX token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 248,544 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

