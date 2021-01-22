Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.29

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 3824522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $56,233,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flying Eagle Acquisition by 323.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

