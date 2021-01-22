FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0536 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. FlypMe has a market cap of $945,732.18 and approximately $45,324.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

