FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

FMC stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in FMC by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in FMC by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

