FMC Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

NYSE:FMC opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

