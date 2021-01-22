FNB Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.17 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

