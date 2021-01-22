Focus Financial Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,894% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 299,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 211.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

