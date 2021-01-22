Focused Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 177,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,692,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $272.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

