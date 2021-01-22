Focused Investors LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $75,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

NYSE KO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,296,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

