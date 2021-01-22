Focused Investors LLC Has $165.65 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 6.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $165,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.20. 712,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

