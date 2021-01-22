Focused Investors LLC Has $66.03 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $66,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $3,827,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $298.32. 18,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.