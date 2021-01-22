Focused Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $55,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,583. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

