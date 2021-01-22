Folder Protocol (FOL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $701.00

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 454.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $701.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00278547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.