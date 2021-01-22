Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Up 127.1% This Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 127.1% higher against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $321.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00278417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040548 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.