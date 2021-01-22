Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given a $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) received a $14.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,465,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

