Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

