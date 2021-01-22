Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
