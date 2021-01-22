Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

