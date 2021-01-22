Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $23.09. Forestar Group shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 114,419 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Forestar Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Forestar Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

