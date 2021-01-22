Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Fortive stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

