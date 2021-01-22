ForTube Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

